An office complex in San Bernardino was damaged by a fire on Oct. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported to civilians or fire personnel.
At 4:45 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire in the 100 block of East Hospitality Lane. Crews quickly arrived on scene to find a vegetation fire with an immediate exposure to multiple large commercial occupancies.
Arriving firefighters initiated a fire attack, finding a wind driven fire that had spread to nearby palm trees and portions of the large two-story office complex. Due to the threat, a second alarm was quickly struck, bringing additional firefighters and equipment to the scene.
Despite firefighters’ best effort, the wind-driven fire quickly spread to other nearby trees, an outbuilding and the attic space of the 35,000 square foot office building, said Mike McClintock, the county battalion chief.
Firefighters fought the fast-moving fire from both the roof and interior of the structure to attempt to keep the blaze from spreading in the common attic space. Crews also completed primary search and evacuations of the complex, ensuring all potential victims were evacuated.
Windy conditions continued to fuel the fire, challenging arriving fire crews. Despite their best efforts, the fire\ continued to grow through the large office complex. Structural integrity of the building became compromised, causing firefighters to switch from an offensive posture to a defensive posture.
Once safely exited, fire crews utilized large volumes of water to suppress the fire. At the height of the incident, more than 5,000 gallons a minute were flowing into the building.
The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes. The building sustained heavy damage.
