After a lengthy vehicle pursuit into North Hollywood, officers arrested a homicide suspect, according to the Ontario Police Department.
On Jan. 24 at about 11:24 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of East D Street in Ontario for a call of a possible shooting.
The suspect, Gilbert Conorquie, a 31-year-old North Hollywood resident, was involved in an altercation with the victim in front of a residence. During the altercation, Conorquie allegedly shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene.
Officers responding to the call saw Conorquie drive away from the location at a high rate of speed. Conorquie refused to yield, at which time a vehicle pursuit began. The pursuit ended in North Hollywood, when Conorquie decided to pull over and comply with officers.
Conorquie was taken into custody without incident. A firearm was recovered from his vehicle, police said.
Conorquie has been booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of murder and felony evading as well as numerous weapons charges.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s information is not available at this time.
