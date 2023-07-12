Officers arrested a suspect who was in possession of 22 kilos of heroin in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when the Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 12.
Through further investigation, officers located one kilo of heroin inside the vehicle.
This led to a follow-up at the suspect's business, where officers found an additional 21 kilos of heroin along with a loaded rifle.
The suspect was arrested on felony charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.