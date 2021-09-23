Officers in Rialto arrested a suspect who had stolen a vehicle from a homeless U.S. Marine veteran who had been living inside the car, police said.
Officers Valtierra and Gaspar located a stolen vehicle in Rialto and safely took the suspect into custody, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 21.
After contacting the victim, officers learned he was a veteran, living out of his vehicle, in need of housing. SWAG (Social Work Action Group), a nonprofit organization which aims to reduce homelessness in Rialto, was able to respond and was assisting with finding him housing.
“This was a great team effort by our officers and SWAG in not only recovering stolen property, but more importantly getting someone the help and resources they needed,” the Facebook post said.
