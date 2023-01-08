Officers arrested suspects who were inside two vehicles, and one of the vehicles had a loaded handgun and three children inside, during a recent incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when uniformed Narcotics Unit officers attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 8.
Then another vehicle, working in concert with the first, blocked officers preventing them from the stop. Officers stopped this vehicle, and two occupants were detained. In addition, three children were found to be inside. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a loaded handgun was located within arm's reach of all three children.
As the initial traffic stop was being conducted, an undercover unit saw the first vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the driver tossed a handgun from the vehicle before yielding. Additional officers arrived and assisted with the traffic stop. The driver was found to be a convicted felon.
All of the suspects were arrested and booked on several felony charges.
There were no reports of injuries.
