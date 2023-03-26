Officers arrested suspects who allegedly threw illegal firearms and drugs out of their vehicle while being pursued, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident took place when the police units were involved in a proactive enforcement to combat gang activity and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, police said in a Facebook post on March 25.
The driver failed to yield, and the occupants began to toss items out of the vehicle, including two firearms, fentanyl, and cocaine, before they came to a stop.
One occupant attempted to flee but was quickly taken into custody. All occupants were detained.
K9 FALCO assisted in the swift recovery of the thrown items.
During a further investigation, officers searched the vehicle and located additional narcotics, several handgun magazines, live ammunition, and expended casings.
All occupants were arrested and charged with multiple felonies. They were also identified as gang members.
