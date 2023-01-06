Officers in San Bernardino arrested three persons following a vehicle pursuit, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of H and 6th streets, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 5.
The driver failed to yield, and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the front passenger tossed a firearm out of the window.
Eventually, the driver stopped on the northbound 215 Freeway at 5th Street. The driver and two passengers were detained. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered.
During a search of the vehicle, ammunition and Ecstasy pills were found. Both passengers were on state parole and the driver was armed prohibited. They were arrested on felony charges and the vehicle was towed.
