Officers confiscated a large amount of illicit drugs during a recent incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Two uniformed narcotic officers conducted a traffic stop, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 19.
Through further investigation, the officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located 25 pounds of methamphetamine.
The suspect was arrested on felony charges and the vehicle was towed.
