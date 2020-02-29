Officers found 11 vehicles in the Santa Ana River bed in Rialto during an operation in which authorities were contacting homeless people, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The officers, working in conjunction with the city’s Community Compliance Division as well as specialists from the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, were visiting several encampments on Feb. 26.
During the visit, multiple individuals were offered resources such as substance-abuse treatment, mental health assessments and free temporary housing, police said on Facebook.
While they were there, the officers also discovered that 11 vehicles were contaminating the city's waterways. Ten of the 11 vehicles were stolen and many were completely stripped for parts, police said.
"We will continue to deal with criminal activity and keep our city safe!" the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.