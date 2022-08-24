Officers arrested 11 people and also issued 57 citations during a DUI checkpoint in Rialto on Aug. 19, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The checkpoint was held in the 300 block of S. Riverside Avenue, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 24.
A total of 24 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 1,286 vehicles were contacted.
Five people were arrested for other criminal charges, including narcotics possession and active warrants.
