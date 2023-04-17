Officers made 16 arrests during operations in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Through proactive patrol, the department's MET officers worked in high-crime areas of the city, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 17.
Through further investigation and the assistance of the Marijuana Task Force, search warrants for an illegal marijuana dispensary and illegal gambling business were conducted.
In total, officers made 12 felony arrests and four misdemeanor arrests. They also recovered two firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine for sales, psilocybin for sales, and a large amount of currency.
