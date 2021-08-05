Officers rescued a dog that had been buried alive in a field, according to the City of San Bernardino's Animal Services Department.
On Aug. 5, officers responded to a field in the northern area of San Bernardino and found a small black and white terrier mix that had been buried in a hole up to his neck. The dog was still alive and was whimpering.
The officers quickly dug him out of the hole and rushed him to the city's contracted veterinarian for assessment and medical treatment.
"Thanks to the generous grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians received earlier this year, the department can cover the cost of this dog’s medical care. While he is not out of the woods, we have a team of veterinary specialists working to save him and are hopeful for his recovery," the Animal Services Department said in a news release.
Due to the circumstances this dog was found in, the Animal Services Department believes this may have been an intentional act of animal cruelty.
Persons who have any information regarding this case, including information regarding the dog’s owners or details leading to the individual(s) responsible, are urged to call (909) 384-7272 and reference A540397.
