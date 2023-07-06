Officers seized 125 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for vehicle code violations, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 6.
The driver was found to be unlicensed, and through further investigation, officers located two trash bags and two storage totes containing the methamphetamine. All of the bags were individually packaged and each bag weighed just over one pound.
The driver was placed under arrest for felony charges.
