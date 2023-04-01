Officers seized 20 kilos of powder fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2 million, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when officers made a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in San Bernardino and it was discovered the driver did not have a valid license, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 1.
During the stop, a police K9 indicated that drugs were present, and a search was conducted.
The fentanyl was found in various hidden compartments of the vehicle, police said.
