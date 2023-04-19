Police officers seized 305 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The Narcotics Unit, along with SWAT and district resource officers, served a search warrant on a residence, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 19.
At the location, the officers found the methamphetamine, which had a street value of about $4 million.
"The relentless pursuit of drug dealers continues!" the Facebook post said.
