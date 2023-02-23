Narcotics officers arrested two suspects after locating about 88 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly $8,000 in cash in a vehicle in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when officers in marked patrol cars conducted a traffic stop and the driver was found to have been unlicensed, police said in a Facebook post on Feb. 21.
A pat-down search was completed on a passenger when officers located a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband. Then the officers found the drugs and cash during a search of the vehicle.
Officers conducted a follow-up search at a related residence, where an additional ½ pound of meth was located.
Both suspects were arrested on multiple felony charges.
