Firearms were seized by officers and suspects were arrested during separate incidents in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
In the first incident, officers responded to a call referencing a shooting, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 12.
After arriving at the location, the officers developed suspect information and located two fired bullet casings at the scene.
The investigation led the officers to a business, where a suspect was taken into custody.
A search warrant was conducted at the residence, where they arrested a second suspect. A handgun was seized, along with additional ammunition and magazines.
Both suspects were convicted felons, prohibited from possessing any firearms, and were arrested on multiple felony charges.
----- IN ANOTHER INCIDENT, officers responded to another “shots fired” call, the P.D. said on Facebook on March 13.
Officers arrived on the scene and located the vehicle in question. They attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield and led them on a short pursuit. Eventually, the driver yielded and officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and both occupants were detained. During a search of the vehicle, officers located the firearm and the driver was arrested.
----- THEN IN another case, officers conducted a traffic stop in the Western District, the P.D. said on Facebook on March 14.
While approaching the vehicle, officers observed the rear passenger attempting to conceal a firearm. He was detained and the firearm was recovered. Through further investigation, the gun was found to have been stolen. The suspect was arrested for multiple felony charges.
