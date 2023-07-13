Officers seized guns, drugs. and cash during an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when officers observed a subject with a firearm in an alley near a suspected illegal marijuana dispensary, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 13.
When the officers tried contacting the suspect, he fled into the business and barricaded the door.
“MET officers, with the assistance of patrol, conducted a surround and callout, detaining 13 subjects from inside,” the Facebook post said.
Officers ended up making three felony arrests. Inside the location, police found two firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana for sale, and $5,000.
