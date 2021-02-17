Officers shot and killed a suspect who had allegedly fired at them, and two uninvolved adults and a juvenile were injured after being struck by gunfire during the incident in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 17 at 1:42 a.m., the incident began when California Highway Patrol Officers were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at occupants in a vehicle on Interstate 15 the night before.
The suspect vehicle, a white Ford Expedition, exited the freeway at Bear Valley Road, and the CHP requested assistance from Hesperia Sheriff's deputies.
The suspect continued driving at high speeds throughout city streets and struck a spike strip in the area of Bear Valley Road/Cottonwood Avenue, but the suspect continued driving and entered the southbound I-15. The suspect exited at Main Street and continued to flee from officers despite having one flattened tire. The suspect stopped in the area of Peach Avenue/Catalpa Street, when the vehicle became disabled.
A high-risk traffic stop was conducted but the suspect refused to exit the vehicle. For more than an hour, officers and deputies negotiated with the suspect to safely get out of the vehicle, but he continued to ignore their commands, the Sheriff's Department said. Less than lethal methods were used in an attempt to gain compliance and resolve the situation, but they were unsuccessful.
After more than an hour of negotiating, the suspect got out and ran to the front of the vehicle and allegedly began shooting at the officers, then ran while he continued to shoot at them.
At this time, an officer involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck. Medical aid responded, and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. A woman was also in the suspect vehicle and was not injured.
The suspect’s handgun was recovered at the scene.
Moments after the shooting, a 911 caller reported three people at a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Medical aid responded to the home on Catalpa Street and found an adult male, adult female and a 14-year-old male with injuries. The victims were transported, and the female and 14-year-old remained hospitalized and were expected to recover from their injuries. The adult male was treated at a local hospital and released.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division and CHP were on scene conducting the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Edward Hernandez, Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
