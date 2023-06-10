Officers shut down an illegal Internet cafe that was allegedly being operated by members of a criminal street gang in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident resulted from the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducting enforcement in high-crime areas of the city, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 9.
After locating the illegal Internet cafe, a search warrant was obtained for the location. MET officers recovered more than $7,000 and a stolen firearm. The location is now closed for business.
----- ALSO, in another incident, MET officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Wilson and 11th Streets. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be on probation and an active member of a criminal street gang. He was found to be armed with two loaded firearms.
All suspects were arrested on various felony charges.
