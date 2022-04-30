Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 28, detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division responded to the jail to investigate the death of Marcus Hawes, who was found unresponsive.
Hawes, a 31-year-old Oceanside resident, was booked in earlier in the day after being transported from the custody of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
Hawes had been arrested in San Diego on Feb. 25 for a DUI warrant. At the completion of his case in San Diego, he was transported to West Valley Detention Center for an outstanding warrant for allegedly bringing a controlled substance into a jail or prison, the Sheriff's Department said.
This investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available for release, the Sheriff's Department said.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
