In response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “stay at home” order, Omnitrans has implemented a reduced service plan, rear boarding procedures, and the suspension of fares.
“Omnitrans has no higher priority than the safety of our employees and customers,” said Interim CEO/General Manager Erin Rogers in a news release. “This service plan will support public health efforts and allow the agency to continue to provide vital services for those who need it.”
Under the reduced service plan, Omnitrans routes that regularly operate every 15 minutes will instead operate every 30 minutes. Routes that typically operate every 30 minutes will operate every hour, and hourly routes will continue to operate as scheduled.
The agency also will ask customers to board and exit buses through the rear doors, to encourage social distancing. Customers with disabilities will continue to board via the front doors of the bus.
For logistical reasons and to assist customers during this challenging time, Omnitrans will not collect fares on any of its buses, Rogers said.
