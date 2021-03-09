One armed suspect was arrested but other suspects escaped at the end of a police pursuit which started in Riverside County and ended in Ontario on March 6, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
At 4:32 a.m., Eastvale deputies responded to the 5400 block of Homecoming Circle in Eastvale for a report of suspicious males wearing ski masks.
When deputies arrived, the suspects were seen in a vehicle driving northbound on Hamner Avenue. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled northbound on Hamner at a high rate of speed. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and the suspects began throwing guns out of the moving vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said.
The pursuit terminated in Ontario and all occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
Paul Ray Walk, a 43-year-old resident of Upland, was taken into custody. A cooperative search with the Ontario Police Department was conducted, but the other suspects were not located.
The investigation yielded the finding of two firearms, one replica firearm and several items indicative of burglary tools, the Sheriff's Department said.
Walk was subsequently booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges of being a gang member in possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Deputy Hubbard at (951) 955-2600.
