One elderly woman died and five other persons were injured in a traffic collision in Mentone on April 17, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 11:10 p.m., a 44-year-old Mentone woman was driving a 2012 Mazda 6 southbound on Crafton Avenue, approaching Citrus Avenue within the southbound lane at an unknown speed.
At the same time, a 50-year-old Anaheim woman was driving a 2021 Mazda CX-5 eastbound on Citrus within the eastbound lane and stopped at the stop sign at Crafton. After stopping, the driver of the CX-5 began to make a left turn onto northbound Crafton.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Mazda 6 failed to stop at the stop sign on southbound Crafton, causing the front of the Mazda 6 to collide with the left front of the Mazda CX-5.
As a result of the collision, six people were transported to a local hospital with minor to major injuries. An unidentified passenger, a 91-year-old Mentone woman who was in the Mazda CX-5, later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer J. Gill at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.