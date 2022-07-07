A suspect was arrested after two men were shot, one fatally, during an incident in Loma Linda on July 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 12:39 p.m., deputies from Central Station responded to a shooting in the 26000 block of Business Center Drive. When deputies arrived, they located the two victims, who were transported to a local hospital.
One of the victims, identified as Gilberto Felix-Olivas, a 48-year-old resident of San Fernando, was pronounced deceased. The second victim, identified as a 38-year-old resident of San Fernando, received medical treatment and is currently in critical condition.
Responding deputies observed a suspect vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies contacted the driver, Heriberto Estrada Jr., a 19-year-old La Quinta resident, and detained him.
Detectives later determined Estrada was allegedly involved in the shooting and arrested him. Estrada was booked in at Central Detention Center and later transferred to West Valley Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
