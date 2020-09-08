One man was shot to death and another man was hospitalized as a result of an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 4, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Highland Avenue just before midnight for a shooting near a business. When officers arrived, they found a victim down in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene. He was identified as Jose Sanchez, a 29-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
There was also a second gunshot victim with a wound to the shoulder, and he was transported to an area hospital and expected to survive.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Siems (909) 384-5650 / siems_mi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.