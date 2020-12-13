One man died in a shooting incident and three other persons were injured on Dec. 12 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of N. Sierra Way and found the victim down in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics. He was identified as Alexander Keith Post, a 31-year-old resident of Los Angeles.
Three other adult victims were struck by gunfire, but their names are not being released at this time, police said. Those victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
The motive for this shooting remains unclear.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Rodriguez at (909) 384-5628/ rodriguez_he@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
