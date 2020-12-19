One man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting incident in San Bernardino on Dec. 18, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 600 block of North Crescent Avenue and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Lee Otis Calhoun, 41, a resident of San Bernardino, was taken to a hospital by an ambulance and was pronounced deceased later that night. One other victim was struck by gunfire, but his name is not being released at this time.
The motive for this shooting is unclear.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Siems at (909) 384-5650/ siems_mi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
