One man died and another man was injured in a shooting incident in Colton on March 28, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 1:13 a.m., the two men were shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the 300 block of North Sperry Drive.
One victim, a 31-year-old Rialto resident, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
A second victim, identified as a 24-year-old Colton resident, was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
The names of the victims are being withheld at this time, police said.
Anyone who might have information related to this incident is encouraged to call Detective Jaeger at (909) 370-5028 or Colton Police Department dispatch at (909) 370-5000.
