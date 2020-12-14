One man was shot to death and another man was struck by gunfire during an incident in San Bernardino on Dec. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of W. Highland Avenue and found evidence of a shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital by private citizens and was pronounced deceased later that morning. He was identified as Brandon Lee Francois, 31, a resident of San Bernardino.
Police did not provide any other details about the other man who was struck by gunfire.
The motive for this shooting is unclear.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655/ flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
