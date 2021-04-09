One man was shot to death and another man was wounded during an incident in San Bernardino on April 4, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the area and located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were shot in the rear of a vacant commercial business in the 100 block of S. E Street. Both victims fled on foot and were located by responding officers in separate locations.
Marvin Hernandez-Yanes, 29, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was treated at a local area hospital and survived his injuries.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective H. Rodriguez at (909) 384-5628 / rodriguez_he@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.