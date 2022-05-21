A 20-year-old man was shot to death and eight other people were injured during an altercation in Highland on May 20, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 11:53 p.m., the San Bernardino Police call center received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting at 3606 East Highland Avenue. The callers advised that there appeared to be several people who had been struck by gunfire.
Upon arrival, patrol officers were confronted by a large hostile crowd. Due to the crowds’ aggressive behavior toward officers, the department requested assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to help secure the scene.
After securing the scene, officers located one victim, Allen Gresham Jr. of San Bernardino, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers determined that eight male and female victims were struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers learned that the conflict occurred during an unpermitted special event held illicitly at THA Blu Flame Lounge. Based on the evidence at the scene, detectives have determined an altercation occurred between at least two subjects inside the event, and multiple gunshots were exchanged. The shooting continued outside and ultimately into the parking lot.
While officers were initially attempting to secure the crime scene, they detained two subjects, one of whom was arrested for being in possession of a loaded stolen firearm, and the other for outstanding warrants.
Police Chief David Green said “the San Bernardino Police Department will be working to not only identify and arrest the suspects, but to shut down the business whose illegal activities led to the shooting.”
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons involved in the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective B. Keith at keith_br@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5638 or Homicide Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org.
