One man was shot to death and another person was hospitalized with injuries during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene at 338 West Highland Avenue at about 9:29 p.m. They found Mark Adams, a 25-year-old Adelanto resident, and a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals, where Adams succumbed to his injuries. The second victim is currently in stable condition.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
