One motorcyclist died and another motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a traffic collision in Grand Terrace on Jan. 11, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:49 a.m., a 42-year-old Redlands man was driving a 2013 blue Honda Fit and traveling on the southbound Interstate 215 Freeway at Barton Board.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Honda allowed the vehicle to veer to the left and collide with two motorcycles. As a result of the collision, both motorcyclists were injured and were transported to local hospitals.
One of the motorcyclists succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel. He was identified as 34-year-old Nickolas Brendon Jaynes of Menifee, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer C. Webb at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
