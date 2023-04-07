One person died and another person was injured in a shooting that occurred in Montclair on April 6, according to the Montclair Police Department.
At about 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Kingsley Street and located the two victims, who were transported to a local trauma center. At this time, one of the victims has succumbed to his injuries, the Montclair P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 7.
Detectives were called to the scene and are conducting a homicide investigation. At this point, there is no suspect or suspect vehicle information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Garabedian at jgarabedian@cityofmontclair.org or (909) 448-3643.
