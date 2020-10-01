One person died and three other persons were injured when a vehicle crashed into a street sweeper in San Bernardino on Sept. 30, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 1:43 p.m., Ramon Arredondo, a 35-year-old San bernardino resident, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said. His vehicle was just west of the intersection with University Avenue.
At the same time, a 52-year-old Upland man was driving westbound on Baseline in a street sweeper, in front of Arredondo’s vehicle, going about 3 mph, while spraying and sweeping the curb line.
Arredondo was driving too fast for conditions and was unable to stop before striking the rear of the street sweeper, police said. It is unknown why the Chevrolet did not pass the street sweeper safely and lawfully, police said.
The front passenger of the Chevrolet, a 32-year-old San Bernardino resident, was killed as a result of the collision. Arredondo and the remaining passengers in the vehicle (a 38-year-old Rialto woman and a 41-year-old San Bernardino woman) suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital emergency room.
The speed of the Chevrolet, along with drugs, appear to be factors in this collision, police said.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
