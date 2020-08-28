One person died and two others were critically injured in a shooting incident in San Bernardino on Aug. 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Pumalo Street at about 9:09 p.m. and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital, where one of them, 54-year-old John Parson Jr., was later pronounced deceased.
A third victim was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle.
The two surviving victims are currently are in critical condition and their identities are being withheld.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 / flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
