One person died and two others were injured during a two-vehicle collision in San Bernardino on Aug. 30, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:44 a.m., Anthony Lopez, a 26-year-old San Bernardino resident, was driving a Honda Passport south on Sierra Way approaching the intersection with Highland Avenue. At the same time, Michael Moore Jr., a 27-year-old Victorville resident, was driving a Kia Forte east on Highland approaching the intersection with Sierra Way.
One of the drivers failed to stop for the red traffic signal controlling the intersection, police said.
The Kia Forte drove into the path of the Honda Passport and was broadsided. Speed and alcohol were factors in this collision.
As a result of the collision, Moore suffered critical injuries. Emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene to render medical aid; however, Moore succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Lopez suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Passenger Ronnie Anderson, a 26-year-old San Bernardino resident who was in the car driven by Moore, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
