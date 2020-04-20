Police arrested a man suspected of street racing that resulted in a fatal traffic collision earlier this month, according to the Ontario Police Department.
The collision took place on April 9 at 3:30 p.m., when the suspect and a person in another vehicle were street racing in the area of Euclid Avenue and Riverside Drive, police said.
One of the vehicles went out of control at a high rate of speed and struck several trees, severely injuring the driver and killing the passenger.
The driver of the other involved vehicle drove over debris as he fled the scene.
Authorities identified Ruben Lopez Gomez, a 22-year-old Chino resident, as the alleged driver of the fleeing vehicle. He was arrested on April 20 without incident.
The suspect was booked at West Valley Detention Center and charged with vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death.
