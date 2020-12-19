One person died and another person was injured in a four-vehicle collision that was allegedly caused by an intoxicated driver, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Dec. 16 at about 8:19 p.m., two Toyota Camrys were stopped at the red signal facing southbound on Waterman Avenue at the intersection with Third Street in San Bernardino. At the same time, a Freightliner was traveling west on Third, making a left turn onto southbound Waterman on a green signal.
Witnesses observed Ismael Lopez, a 27-year-old San Bernardino resident, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe south on Waterman, allegedly running several red lights while driving at high speeds. The Tahoe failed to stop for the red signal at Waterman Avenue/Third Street and collided into the rear of the two Toyota Camrys. The force of the collision pushed one of the Camrys into the Freightliner.
The driver of one of the Camrys, Ernestina Rivas, a 48-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was severely injured as a result of the collision and later died at an area hospital, police said.
Lopez suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, and the other two drivers were not injured.
Lopez is suspected of having been under the influence of an inhalant at the time of the collision. He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, causing injury.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
