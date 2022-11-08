Rescue efforts

Three persons were rescued from a riverbed in Ontario on Nov. 8.  One person was found deceased and two others were missing.  (Contributed photo by Ontario Fire Department)

One person was found dead in a riverbed in Ontario during a rainstorm on Nov. 8, and two other people are missing, the City of Ontario said in a news release.

At 9:46 a.m., the Ontario Fire Department received a call from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department’s HOPE team, which reported multiple homeless individuals in the riverbed at 1200 E. 4th Street who needed rescue.

The Ontario Fire Department and Ontario Police Department responded to the scene and determined six homeless individuals were missing.

The Ontario Fire Department has rescued three people from the wash, two of whom were transported to local area hospitals, and the other refused medical treatment.

However, one individual was found deceased, and the search is underway for the other two missing people.

The City of Ontario Emergency Operations Center is activated to provide services to the individuals impacted and to support the search efforts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.