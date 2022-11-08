One person was found dead in a riverbed in Ontario during a rainstorm on Nov. 8, and two other people are missing, the City of Ontario said in a news release.
At 9:46 a.m., the Ontario Fire Department received a call from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department’s HOPE team, which reported multiple homeless individuals in the riverbed at 1200 E. 4th Street who needed rescue.
The Ontario Fire Department and Ontario Police Department responded to the scene and determined six homeless individuals were missing.
The Ontario Fire Department has rescued three people from the wash, two of whom were transported to local area hospitals, and the other refused medical treatment.
However, one individual was found deceased, and the search is underway for the other two missing people.
The City of Ontario Emergency Operations Center is activated to provide services to the individuals impacted and to support the search efforts.
