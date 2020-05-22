One person was killed and two others were injured in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 21, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:50 p.m., a 43-year-old San Bernardino man, accompanied by two passengers, was driving a 2012 red Jeep Wrangler on Interstate 215 northbound, south of 27th Street, at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed his vehicle to travel left and collided into the concrete barrier wall.
As a result of the collision, the unidentified driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency personnel. The identity of the deceased is pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The two passengers were transported to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer J. Flores at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
