One person was shot to death and another person was seriously injured during an incident earlier this month in the Rosena Ranch area, and a suspect who fled the state was arrested two weeks later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 14 at 10:39 a.m. deputies responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 3600 block of Rosena Ranch in the unincorporated section of Rialto. The caller said the suspect was in the home and shot one of the residents.
Deputies arrived and found Rachel Dandridge, 24, in front of a neighboring home suffering from major injuries to her upper body.
Deputies believed the suspect, later identified as Ryan Bernard Oneal, a 26-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga, was still in the home with several victims.
The Specialized Enforcement Detail (SED) responded to the home, made entry and found Venus Dandridge, 61, inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
SED also found two unharmed children hiding in a closet. SED searched the home but did not locate the suspect.
Venus and Rachel Dandridge were transported to a local hospital, where Venus was pronounced deceased and Rachel was treated for serious injuries.
During the investigation, detectives served multiple search warrants and on Jan. 27, they received information that Oneal was in Bullhead City, Arizona.
On Jan. 28, SED, the U.S. Marshals Southwest Regional Task Force and the Bullhead City Police Department responded to an apartment on Merrill Avenue in Bullhead City, where they located Oneal and took him into custody.
Oneal was booked into the Mohave County Jail and will remain in custody pending an extradition hearing.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Ripley, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
