One person was shot to death and another person suffered critical injuries in San Bernardino on Feb. 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting at 2350 N. Osbun Road at about 6:10 p.m. When officers arrived they found a male (whose name was withheld) suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
A short time later, Daniel Rice, 39, was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle. Rice suffered from gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased.
Both shooting victims appeared to be connected to the same incident, but their relationship was unclear, police said.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Plummer at (909) 384-5668 / plummer_jo@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
