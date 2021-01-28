One suspect was arrested and another suspect was being sought in connection with an armed robbery which took place in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
The robbery occurred on Jan. 25 at 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Santo Antonio Drive. The suspects forced the victim at gunpoint to give them all of the victim's personal property, and then they fled the scene.
On Jan. 26, the Colton P.D., with the assistance of the Rialto Police Department, identified Willie Johnson as one of the robbery suspects. Johnson was located in Rialto and allegedly found to be in possession of some of the victim’s property.
Johnson, who was on active parole, was booked into West Valley Detention Center on several felony charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping.
Detectives are still following up on leads in an attempt to identify the second suspect involved in the robbery.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Colton P.D. Detective Bureau at (909) 370-5000 or Det. Mike Sandoval at (909) 370-5020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.