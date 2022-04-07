One suspect was arrested on a homicide charge and two additional suspects were arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that took place in San Bernardino last year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Last November, police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of S. Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino which left one victim dead, one victim paralyzed, and a third victim severely pistol-whipped.
Last week, a team of police investigators served a multiple location search warrant in the cities of San Bernardino and Yucaipa, the Police Department said in a Facebook post. Three suspects were located during the warrant service and were taken into custody.
Fabian Mendoza-Contreras, 23, was charged with homicide and Mando Mercado and Jonas Everet were charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
During the search of the residences, investigators located evidence believed to be related to the murder, as well as a handgun, ammunition, and 89 grams of methamphetamine, police said.
