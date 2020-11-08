One teenager died and another teenager was injured in a traffic collision in Colton on Nov. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 11:29 p.m., a deputy assigned to the City of Grand Terrace was following a stolen vehicle from the intersection of Barton Road and Mt. Vernon Avenue. The stolen Nissan Altima drove east on Barton and began to accelerate away from the deputy. A traffic pursuit ensued for less than one mile.
The driver of the Nissan lost control at a high rate of speed and drove on the south shoulder of Barton. The front of the Nissan collided with a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Barton and Washington Street, disabling the vehicle.
The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old male from Colton, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The front passenger, an 18-year-old man from Loma Linda, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone who has information, or witnessed the collision, is urged to contact Central Station, Deputy Harrison or Deputy Emery at (909) 387-3545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.