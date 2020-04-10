One teenager died and another teen was critically injured in a traffic collision at the end of a high-speed police pursuit in San Bernardino on April 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 12:52 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a stolen Kia Soul. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed as the driver attempted to evade the police.
While traveling eastbound on 16th Street at Medical Center Drive, the driver of the Kia lost control and collided with a parked car, a telephone pole, and a tree.
As a result of the collision, the driver, a 19-year-old San Bernardino resident, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.
The passenger, an 18-year-old San Bernardino resident, was also critically injured and transported to a local hospital for medical attention; however, he succumbed to his injuries.
It appears that speed was a factor in this collision, police said.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
