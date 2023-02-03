A 15-year-old boy was shot to death and a 17-year-old juvenile was hospitalized after being stabbed during an incident at the Montclair Place mall on Feb. 2, according to the Montclair Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot victim and located the 15-year-old in the east parking lot with chest injuries. He was transported to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced deceased.
While the investigation was taking place, the 17-year-old victim entered a local hospital with a stabbing injury related to the same incident. The second victim underwent emergency surgery and was expected to survive.
Through investigation, it was determined that both victims sustained their injuries during an altercation that occurred between two parties. This occurrence was isolated to the individuals involved and there was no additional threat to the public, police said.
The identities of the subjects involved in this incident were being withheld due to their age.
The circumstances of this altercation are still being investigated by the Montclair P.D. Detective Bureau. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the events which led up to it is urged to call the Montclair P.D. at (909) 621-4771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.