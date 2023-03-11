A suspect who allegedly fired a weapon at officers while in police custody was injured when the officers fired back, according to the Ontario Police Department.
The incident took place on March 10 at 3:12 p.m., when officers were dispatched to check a disabled vehicle on Holt Boulevard east of San Antonio Avenue in Ontario.
Officers located Christopher Urena, a 42-year-old resident of San Dimas, allegedly acting erratically near the vehicle, police said.
During their investigation, officers learned that Urena has an arrest warrant for a charge of domestic violence. Arena was placed under arrest and seated in the back seat of a patrol vehicle.
While still in the patrol vehicle, Urena retrieved a firearm he had concealed on his person and allegedly shot at officers, the Ontario P.D. said.
Consequently, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
Arena remained barricaded inside the vehicle for several hours, but then he surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, police said. A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.
No officers or innocent bystanders were injured.
Arena sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Upon release, he was transported to West Valley Detention Center and booked on numerous felony charges, including the attempted murder of a police officer.
